IAEA chief to hold talks in Moscow next week

PARIS, February 6. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia next week to hold talks on future cooperation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the official told the RFI radio station.

"We need dialogue. This is why I will be in Russia next week to conduct a dialogue," he said, without specifying the level of the upcoming talks. Meanwhile, according to Grossi, he will in fact arrive in Russia on Wednesday for the fourth inspection of the ZNPP, located in territory that was incorporated into Russia following a September 2022 referendum.

Grossi also pointed out that the presence of IAEA personnel at the ZNPP "was not an easy task," while "access issues pose a constant challenge." Meanwhile, in his words, the IAEA and the Russian administration at the ZNPP "maintain the status quo" and enjoy "respectful professional relations."

"We are now in a period of relative calm," he said, adding that IAEA employees had earlier recorded direct attacks on the nuclear facility. Still, Grossi did not say who had carried out those attacks. "However, we remain absolutely vigilant because problems may occur at any time. The situation remains very fragile. It’s crucial to continue diplomatic efforts and pursue a technical approach," Grossi added.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov met with Grossi to discuss the latter’s upcoming visit to the ZNPP. According to Ulyanov, the IAEA chief is expected to arrive in Moscow after inspecting the ZNPP. Grossi, in turn, announced plans to visit "Zaporozhye, Kiev and Russia" in the near future. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, said later that he expected to meet with the IAEA director general soon. The agency, in turn, said that Grossi would hold high-level talks in Kiev on Tuesday before visiting the ZNPP.