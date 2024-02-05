Anglo-Saxon actions in Middle East directly threaten peace, security — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 6. /TASS/. Actions of Anglo-Saxons pose a direct threat to global peace and security, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council’s meeting called by Russia in view of US strikes against Iraq and Syria.

"Actions of Anglo-Saxons pose a direct threat to international peace and security and undermine the world order resting on supremacy of universal international law and the central role of the United Nations," the Russian diplomat said.

The United States purposefully seeks after drawing the largest countries of the Middle East into a conflict, Nebenzya also said at the UN Security Council’s meeting called by Russia in view of US strikes against Iraq and Syria.

"Attacking recently almost without pause installations alleged to be of pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria, the United States is attempting to purposefully draw the largest countries of the Middle East into a region-wide conflict," Nebenzya said.