Russian diplomats to continue efforts to return all Russians convicted in US — ambassador

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. Russian diplomats will continue efforts to return all Russian citizens serving prison terms in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said after visiting in prison Russian national Vladislav Klyushin convicted for cyber fraud.

"I would like to stress there are some 115 such people as Vladislav Klyuushin here, in the United States. These people were either extradited to the United States or arrested here on preposterous charges," he noted.

"Despite the fact that out consulates general in New York and Houston and the embassy in Washington have been depleted, we will not cease our efforts until all our compatriots are back home, with their families," Antonov stressed.

In September 2023, a court in Boston, Massachusetts, convicted Klyushin, 42, the founder of the M13 high tech company, to nine years in jail on charges of a criminal conspiracy for illegal access to computer systems, cyber or securities fraud, and complicity in the abovementioned crimes. Klyushin denied his guilt.

Apart from Klyushin, four more Russian nationals - Ivan Yermakov, Mikhail Kozak, Igor Sladkov, and Nikolay Ulyanchev - are wanted in this case.