No hopes for impartial reaction from UN, ICRC to shelling attack on Lisiichansk — LPR

LUGANSK, February 4. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) doesn’t even hope for an impartial reaction from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) following Saturday’s shelling attack on Lisichansk by Ukrainian troops, LPR human rights ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova said.

"Tomorrow (on February 5 - TASS), we will write letters both to the ICRC and the UNN. <…> There have been no inspections over the past ten years, even before the special military operation. So, I don’t think anything will change this time. They just take notice of it," she told TASS.

On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets, which hit a bakery house killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has declared a day of mourning.