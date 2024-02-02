Turkey maintains sovereignty in relations with Russia despite Western pressure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ankara maintains an independent approach in its relations with Moscow despite Western pressure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Turkey is one of the few countries that has taken a rather principled and independent position in this regard and continues to develop trade and economic cooperation with us," the spokesman pointed out. "Turkey is facing unprecedented pressure - often brazen pressure - from the Anglo-Saxons, who are trying to force Turkey, to the detriment of its interests, if not to completely interrupt, at least to minimize interaction with us. But Turkey retains its sovereignty," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, a number of Russian and Turkish media reported on problems with payments. In particular, Turkish exporters faced the refusals of banks. Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Yerkhov said that the institutions explained the problems by Western sanctions. The Turkish Trade Ministry is now looking for a solution to the problem.