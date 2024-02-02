Kremlin says it will announce date of Putin’s visit to Turkey in due time

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stayed mum on the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to Turkey.

"We will announce the date in due time," the Russian presidential spokesman told reporters as he refused to specify whether the visit would take place on February 12, as the Turkish media reported earlier.

According to Peskov, the Russian leader and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been arranging the trip for quite a long time already. The two presidents "regularly keep in touch, more often over the phone, and as a rule, they meet in person several times a year. Every such meeting is very busy in terms of the agenda," he added.

Putin and Erdogan plan to discuss several issues at the upcoming talks, Peskov said. "These will certainly include the relationship between Russia and Turkey and bilateral trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman specified. "Of course, [they] always discuss regional issues, and Ukraine, too, of course," he concluded.