Russia says its forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating more than 125 enemy troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Through active operations in the Kupyansk area, units of Battlegroup West, supported by aviation, repelled seven attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 30th and 44th mechanized brigades near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 125 troops, three armored fighting vehicles and two cars," the ministry said.

Also, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were hit in counter-battery fire.

Krasny Liman area

"Coordinating their actions, units of the battlegroup Center improved positions along the frontline and inflicted losses on the Ukrainian armed forces and National Guard in the area of Serebryansky Forestry," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 290 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and one US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit.

Also, Russian forces repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Donetsk area

"In the Donetsk area, Russia’s battlegroup South occupied more favorable lines and positions. <…> Four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 22nd mechanized, 46th airmobile, 79th airborne assault brigades near Georgiyevka, Novomikhailovka and Krasnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic were repelled. The enemy lost over 210 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles and six vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit the enemy’s manpower and equipment near Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the DPR and destroyed a Grad MLRS, a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled howitzer, three US-made M777 artillery systems, two Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled hoqitzer, a Hyacinth-B gun, five Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, a Bukovel electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot.

South Donetsk area

"Russia’s battlegroup East repelled two attacks and defeated units of the Ukrainian 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades near Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye of the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 80 servicemen, a tank, two armored personnel carriers and two vehicles, as well as a Grad multiple launch rocket system, two UK-made FH-70 howitzers, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer.

Zaporozhye area

"Units of a Russian battlegroup, acting in conjunction with aviation, repelled an attack and delivered a strike to personnel and hardware from the Ukrainian 128th mountain assault brigade, 33rd and 65th mechanized brigades in the vicinity of the villages of Lugovskoye, Rabotino, Zherebyanki and Malaya Tokmachka. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 troops and three pickup trucks," the statement said.

During counterbattery operations, a combat vehicle of a Grad multiple launch rocket system, two D-20 howitzers and two D-30 howitzers were damaged.

Kherson area

"As a result of competent actions of units from the battlegroup Dnepr and a comprehensive firepower assault, the enemy's losses reached up to 50 soldiers, three tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups destroyed a radar station of the Norwegian-made NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, a 35D6M radar for detecting air targets, two Ukrainian fuel depots, as well as military personnel and equipment in 137 areas," the ministry said.

Air defense capabilities intercepted 20 air-launched rockets and 17 rockets fired from US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian air defense systems also destroyed 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Olshana, Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region; Zhitlovka, Krivosheyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Yasinovataya, Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Pologi, Gulyaipole, Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region; and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,580 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,877 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,214 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,931 field artillery guns and mortars and 18,124 special military motor vehicles.