Russia going through important phase of strengthening its sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has thanked his campaign activists for support at a crucial time in the country's development.

"You have indeed worked quite intensively and fruitfully with each other for many years, so first of all a word of thanks a) for working together and b) for your willingness to continue this joint work. It is very important today, because we are going through a very difficult, very important stage in the development of our country, in strengthening its independence, sovereignty, self-reliance in all areas, in all domains," he said at a meeting with the activists.

As Putin noted, this concerns the economy, technological development, healthcare, social security in the broadest sense of the word, improvement of defense capabilities, national security and the country's position on the international stage.

"On the whole, all the goals we set - the overwhelming majority of the goals that we see as the most important - are being addressed, thanks to your support, among other things," he said.

Putin also thanked his campaign activists for their joint work such as participating in election campaigns, and helping implement decisions that were made following meetings with citizens. He said he has known many of those present for many years. Putin also expressed his gratitude to volunteers that helped collect signatures and prepare documents required for the campaign.