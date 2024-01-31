China feels, appreciates Russia’s strong support on Taiwan issue — defense minister

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. China feels and fully appreciates Russia’s strong support on the Taiwan issue, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu.

"We can feel strong support from the Russian side on the Taiwan issue as well as on other topics of our key interests," Dong said.

Meanwhile, he noted that "the US is always targeting Russia and China, seeking to retain its hegemony around the globe." "The history and the reality prove that hegemony is doomed to failure," the minister added.

According to him, China and Russia "should both assume the responsibility of great powers." "China-Russia strategic cooperation is a pillar of maintaining peace around the world," the Chinese defense minister concluded.