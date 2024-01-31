Kremlin following reports about commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioned reports about Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny as he said that it was clear to him that the Kiev regime is in disarray.

"Of course, [the Kremlin is following these reports]. Lots of questions so far. But one thing remains clear - the Kiev regime is facing lots of problems and is not faring well. That’s for sure," the Russian presidential spokesman told reporters.

According to Peskov, "the failed [Ukrainian] counteroffensive and problems on the front line have caused tensions both in the leadership and among civilian [representatives of the Kiev regime]." "These tensions will escalate as the special military operation goes on successfully," he concluded.

On Monday, former Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) lawmaker Borislav Bereza reported the dismissal of Zaluzhny from his post as commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Later, Ukrainian Presidential Spokesman Sergey Nikiforov refuted that report. Speculations about Zaluzhny continue to swirl in the Ukrainian media and on social media.