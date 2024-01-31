South Korean MFA refutes report alleging closure of consulate in Russia’s Vladivostok

SEOUL, January 31. /TASS/. The South Korean Foreign Ministry has refuted a report alleging that Seoul plans to close the country’s consulate general in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, a TASS correspondent reports.

"It was false information," a ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Zolotoy Most media outlet published a report that the South Korean consulate was allegedly selling off its automotive fleet as part of preparations for terminating its operations and presence in the key city of Russia’s Far East. The post was later deleted.

"We have held consultations with our [South] Korean colleagues. It’s not true at all and borders on deliberate disinformation," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Vladivostok said on Telegram, commenting on the situation.