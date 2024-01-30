Russia to send representatives to OIC summit in Gambia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow will send its representatives to attend an upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit as observers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.

"Gambia is currently heading the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Our friends informed us of preparations for the organization’s 15th summit, which is set to take place in Banjul in May. We confirmed our willingness to send Russian representatives to attend this important international forum as observers," Lavrov pointed out.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the world’s second largest organization after the United Nations. Headquartered in the Saudi city of Jeddah, it brings together 57 countries.