Two drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk, Kaluga regions

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Navlya District of the borderline region of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"There were no casualties or damage as an unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces over the Navlya District," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that first responders and emergency services were working at the scene.

Another drone was downed by Russian air defenses outside Kaluga, according to Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga Region, located south of Moscow. There were no casualties or fire as the debris fell on the roof of a technical outbuilding, the official wrote on his Telegram channel.