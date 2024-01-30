Politician slams Kiev’s 'terrifying' attacks on Russian civilians

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s missile attacks targeting areas with Russian civilians are terrifying as they show that Kiev does not discriminate, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, said in an interview with TASS.

"The incumbent authorities in Ukraine do not discriminate. The recent crimes committed by Kiev when civilian residents of Donetsk and Belgorod were attacked with missile strikes are terrifying," the politician said.

Mukhitov noted how steadfast the residents of shelled Russian regions have been in enduring their hardships. "Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime has been trying to destroy Donbass residents since 2014. However, despite constant threats to life, people continue working there and protect their land because that is their homeland," he concluded.