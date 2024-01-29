Senior Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss arms control, cooperation in BRICS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed arms control and cooperation in BRICS during Russia's presidency, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"A wide range of international security, arms control and non-proliferation issues were discussed substantively," it said. "Much attention was paid to interaction within the format of BRICS, where the Russian Federation holds the presidency in 2024," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the Russian-Chinese political consultations.

According to it, the parties also discussed other key issues on the international agenda "with an emphasis on the tasks of deepening Russian-Chinese coordination, including at specialized international platforms." "The consultations were held in the spirit of openness and partnership that characterizes the relationship between our countries," the ministry stressed.