Refinery in Yaroslavl up and running after attempted drone attack

YAROSLAVL, January 29. /TASS/. Professionals have neutralized a bomb that was found on a drone downed in Yaroslavl and the Slavneft-YaNOS refinery is functioning normally, Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Mikhail Evraev said on his Telegram channel.

"The region’s special services examined a drone," the governor wrote. "The explosive device on the drone was neutralized. The security threat to the fuel and energy sector was neutralized; the refinery is functioning normally," he added.

The Slavneft-YaNOS electronic warfare system prevented a drone attack in the morning. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident and no fire was caused, Evraev said earlier.