Woman killed as Russia’s Belgorod region hit 18 times in past day

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched 18 attacks on settlements of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, including with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), killing a civilian woman, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported.

"In the Borisovka municipal district, an explosive was dropped from a quadrotor on the outskirts of the village of Lozovaya Rudka. A civilian female resident was killed in the attack. Also, two aerial targets were downed on the outskirts of the village of Krasny Kutok, causing no consequences on the ground though," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday, the Ukrainians fired eight artillery shells on the village of Shchetinovka, in the Belgorod municipality, the village of Zhuravlyovka and the Nekhoteyevka crossing point were hit with two and six rounds, respectively, Gladkov added. The enemy also attacked the checkpoint using two kamikaze drones as Zhuravlyovka was attacked with another drone. "There were no casualties or damage in those localities," he specified.

In the Graivoron municipal district, an explosive was dropped on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka, while the village of Maryino outside of Shebekino was pounded with two mortar shells. These attacks caused no casualties or damage either, the governor concluded.