Venezuelan President's visit to Russia in the works — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia is in the pipeline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as he described Caracas as "a good partner" in Latin America for Moscow.

"The visit is being worked out, as there is a need for it," Peskov said, providing no exact date for Maduro's arrival though.

Earlier, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters that Moscow and Caracas are discussing dates for Maduro’s visit to Russia. According to the envoy, the Venezuelan leader is planning to make the trip this year.