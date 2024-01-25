Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss nuclear deal, work within BRICS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the issues of the Iranian nuclear deal and the countries’ interaction within BRICS.

"The parties specifically focused on the issues of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Interaction within BRICS was also touched upon," the statement reads.

"The sides reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening Moscow-Tehran coordination in all key areas," the ministry informed.