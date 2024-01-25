Animal abuse charges filed in Russian train tragedy — lawyer

TASS, January 25. Charges have been filed for animal abuse after a cat named Twix died following its removal from a train in Kirov, western Russia, a lawyer for the cat's owner, said.

"Charges were filed on January 24 by an investigator of the Investigative Committee into an offense under Part 1 Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Russia (animal abuse - TASS note). Yesterday [the cat's owner] Edgar [Gaifullin] was questioned and recognized as the victim. I was able to speak to the investigator on the phone, and we explained to him the plaintiffs’ version of events. We believe that in addition to Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Russia, the perpetrator's actions should be categorized under Article 167 of the Criminal Code of Russia (intentional destruction or damage of property - TASS note), we are prepared to provide the investigator with the necessary legal precedents," the owner’s lawyer, Sergey Egorov said in a video message, posted on the Telegram channel "Twix. Information from the owner."

On January 11, a cat named Twix escaped from its carrier and was taken off the train by the conductor, who assumed it was a stray. The owner later reported that the animal died. According to the owner of the animal, the pet was being transported home to the Leningrad region from Yekaterinburg with a companion, but escaped from its carrier while its handler was asleep. The steward then took the cat off the train at the Kirov railway station. The cat was purchased a ticket and had all the necessary documents.

On January 22, the Head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, authorized an investigation into animal abuse.

After the incident, Russian Railways decided to prohibit train attendants from taking animals off trains. If an animal is found in one of the cars, they are to be handed over to personnel at the train stops, who are advised to call animal protection organizations.