About 60 hits with Ukrainian shells registered in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired around 60 shells and carried out several drone attacks at populated areas of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, damaging three single-family homes, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod municipal district, a drone was downed over the village of Blizhneye. Three mortar shells were fired on the village of Shchetinovka, and two more on the villages of Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteyevka," Gladkov reported. "Four explosives were dropped from two drones in the village of Ustinka. There were no casualties or damage in either of the localities," he said.

Among other attacks, in the Graivoron municipal district, eight shells were fired on the village of Dorogoshch. Three private homes were hit as a result, with windows being smashed and the entrance and an outbuilding being damaged.

"In the Korocha district, a military transport plane of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed outside of the village of Yablonovo. All people on board were killed. There were no casualties among civilians or damage on the ground," the official concluded.