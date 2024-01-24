By shooting down Il-76 Kiev calls into question any agreements — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Kiev has committed an act of insane barbarism by shooting down the Ilyushin-76 plane and thus called into question the possibility of any agreements, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime, has said on his Telegram channel.

"Kiev has committed an act of insane barbarism, showing complete disregard for human life. They violated the agreements and killed our pilots and escort soldiers, as well as their own fellow citizens'," Miroshnik said. "This bloody incident raises a big question about the possibility of any agreements. The guarantees that they give, if they have not yet violated them, will certainly be violated. There is no doubt about that."

As Miroshnik emphasized, Kiev in 2014 started the war "by shooting down a Malaysian passenger airliner (Flight MH17), continued with the bombardment of its own soldiers held prisoner in Russia at Yelenovka" and has now killed 65 fellow citizens "who were already hoping for reunification with their families."

"The Ukrainian dictatorship sacrificed them in an effort to create an impression of 'Russia’s bloody nature,' but in reality it demonstrated its inhuman Nazi essence by putting to death those for whose long-awaited release it had allegedly worked so hard," Miroshnik said. "The investigation will provide answers to many questions that accompany this tragedy, but it will only add names and details to the conclusions that are already obvious."

"The crime was committed by the Kiev regime, and it does not matter at all who exactly from the junta issued the order to shoot, whether it was coordinated by the entire Nazi clique or a decision of one insane fanatic. Everyone will be brought to justice," Miroshnik said.

Ilyushin-76 crash

The IL-76 transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for an exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region of Russia around 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT). According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 3 escorts and 6 crew members were on board. The causes of the crash have not yet been specified. Russia’s Aerospace Force has dispatched a panel of inquiry to the crash scene.

The State Duma will draft a message to the US Congress and Germany’s Bundestag in an attempt to find out what missiles could have caused the crash of the IL-76 airplane in the Belgorod Region. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin issued a corresponding instruction to the head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov.