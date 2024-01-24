Lavrov calls on UNSC to demand ceasefire in Gaza Strip

UN, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the United Nations Security Council to implement its mandate and demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"I would like to stress that the UN Security Council must implement its mandate and call for a ceasefire. Otherwise, there is no guarantee that hostilities will not flare up again," he said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

Moreover, Moscow proposes to hold ministerial consultations after the intense phase of the Gaza conflict ends, the minister added.

"After the intense phase of the current crisis ends, which is to be facilitated by the UN Security Council’s call for ceasefire, we suggest that consultations at the ministerial level be held for consolidating the positions of key regional players and developing on this basis practical steps to help restore the Palestinian unity," he explained.