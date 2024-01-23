Top Russian, Palestinian diplomats stress importance of establishing Palestinian state

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian and Palestinian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Riyad al-Maliki, stressed the importance of a Middle East settlement that stipulates establishing a Palestinian state, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting in New York.

"The ministers stressed the need for the immediate cessation of bloodshed and resuming the Middle East peace process on the basis of international law, providing for the establishment of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem living in peace and security with Israel," it said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda. "They stated firm mutual commitment to continue developing the political dialogue and strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian ties," it added.