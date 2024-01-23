Russia’s lower house adopts appeal to UN over Ukraine’s attacks on civilians

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has adopted an appeal to the United Nations, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments worldwide following Ukraine’s attacks against civilians in Russia.

"State Duma members call on the United Nations, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of world countries to condemn the Kiev authorities’ bloody atrocities, give a legal assessment to their ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, mass war crimes and crimes against the peace and security of humankind. The State Duma is convinced that the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attacks on Russian cities will inevitably be punished, like any other war criminals. It also calls on all sensible politicians to pool efforts to stop the mindless bloodshed," the document says.

The lawmakers noted that the Ukrainian neo-Nazis committed another bloody crime when they opened indiscriminate fire from multiple launch missile systems at a market and adjacent shops in Donetsk. "State Duma lawmakers are profoundly shocked by the cynicism of this criminal attack, which killed ordinary civilians who were doing weekend shopping. This atrocious and senseless terror attack revealed the criminal nature of the Kiev regime, which is propagating the ideology of hatred and intolerance and glorifying the Bandera death cult," the document reads.

"The State Duma thinks that the Western sponsors of the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine bear full responsibility for the crimes committed by their stooges, which, according to some politicians, those with no conscience or sense of what’s right, are nothing but Kiev’s right to self-defense. The collective West’s provocative policy pushing the Ukrainian leaders toward delivering bloody strikes on Russia’s civilian population will not go unanswered and will only add to the zeal of Russian soldiers to attain all the goals of the special military operation and secure our borders, our country and its people from the Ukrainian terrorist threat once and for all," the appeal emphasizes.

"The criminal nature of the Kiev authorities and their deadly attacks on civilians only prove that it is impossible to negotiate with the Zelensky regime, which is openly reluctant to settle the conflict by political and diplomatic means," the Russian lawmakers stated.