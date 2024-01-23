Current US administration not interested in any political dialogue with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Washington is not interested in any dialogue on any policy matters with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with CBS.

"The current [US] administration is not interested in having any dialogue," Russia’s top diplomat said, except for communication "from time to time" on issues of the detainees, exchanges, the functioning of the two embassies in Washington and in Moscow, and the Russian mission in New York. "But not on any policy matters," he lamented.

The Russian foreign minister is visiting New York on January 22-24 to attend an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East and a meeting on Ukraine. Lavrov is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings there. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier that he does not expect any meetings to take place in New York between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during Lavrov’s visit to the United Nations headquarters.