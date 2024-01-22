Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has advised the West to carefully consider Russia's position on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," Lavrov said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's ‘peace formula’. "The sooner Washington, London, Paris and Brussels realize this, the better it will be for both Ukraine and the West, to whom the 'crusade' against Russia has already created obvious, reputational and existential risks. I advise you to listen to this carefully while there is still time," Lavrov told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

TASS reported earlier that the Russian top diplomat had arrived at the UN headquarters to participate in the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov would visit New York on January 22-24 to take part in the UNSC debate on the Middle East and the meeting on Ukraine. A number of bilateral meetings are also expected.