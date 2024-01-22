Grain supplies show Russia’s responsible attitude towards relations with Africa — diplomat

HARARE, January 22. /TASS/. Supplies of grain and fertilizers from Russia indicate Moscow’s responsible attitude to the development of relations with Africa, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolay Krasilnikov said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"Delivery by sea to neighboring Mozambique and the unloading of 25,000 tons of our wheat for subsequent transportation to Zimbabwe were carried out in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced at the second Russia-Africa summit," the diplomat said.

"In February we expect unloading of 23,000 tons of fertilizers, donated to Zimbabwe by the Uralchem-Uralkali group of companies to implement Vladimir Putin’s initiative on providing assistance to African countries, he put forward in 2022. Such assistance in ensuring food security underscores the responsible attitude of the Russian side - including business community - to the development of ties with Africa."

"Several years ago, in the pre-pandemic period, the management of Uralchem expressed interest in establishing the production of fertilizers in Zimbabwe. This corresponds to Harare’s plans to create a logistics hub in the country for the entire region of Southern Africa, from where it would be possible to supply its neighbors with food, fertilizers, and other vital goods," the ambassador noted.