Russian senior diplomat discusses BRICS cooperation with Egyptian envoy

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed issues related to cooperation with Egypt in the BRICS format with the country’s ambassador Nazih Nagari at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Emphasis was placed on the issues of cooperation in the BRICS format in the context of Russia’s chairmanship in the integration in 2024," the statement reads.

"Some aspects of the current situation in the area of control of arms and non-proliferation were also considered," the ministry added.