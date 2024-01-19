Russia says its forces carried out 17 group strikes past week, weapons included Kinzhals

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out 17 group strikes, with weapons including Kinzhal missiles, on Ukrainian defense enterprises from January 6-12, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

"Between January 13 and 19, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 17 group precision strikes, with weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missiles and drones, which hit Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises that are engaged in repairing weapons and vehicles, producing munitions, gunpowder and reconnaissance and combat drones. The strikes also hit locations of Ukrainian troops, foreign mercenaries and nationalists," the ministry said.

The goals of the strikes were achieved and all the designated targets were hit, it said.

Also, 21 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered, 14 of them in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said.

Here are the details of other combat operations that happened over the past week, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Units of the battlegroup West continued to improve their positions on certain sections of the frontline. During the past week, 25 attacks by assaults groups of the 32nd and 115th mechanized brigades, 57th motorized riffle brigade, 25th airborne brigade, 95th assault brigade and the 103rd territorial defense brigade were repelled near the settlements of Sinkovka, Peschanoye, and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses this past week reached more than 560 servicemen, 10 tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 26 other vehicles and eight field artillery guns. Two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repelled 17 attacks and inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military equipment near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as well as near the Serebryanskoye Forestry.

The enemy lost up to 1,520 personnel as killed or wounded, a tank, 21 armored fighting vehicles, 34 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns.

Donetsk area

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a total of 15 enemy attacks.

"In addition, damage was inflicted to forces of the 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades, the 5th and 92nd assault brigades, as well as the 112th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Antonovka, Bogdanovka, Klescheyevka and Andreyevka in the DPR. The enemy lost more than 1,880 troops as killed or injured, as well as 17 tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles, two Strela-10 air defense missile launchers, 86 motor vehicles and 28 field artillery guns," the ministry.

South Donetsk area

"Units of the Russian battlegroup East repelled an attack by the 79th airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Apart from that, Russian warplanes and artillery hit Ukrainian units near the settlements of Paraskoviyevka and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s losses amounted to 965 troops, who were either killed or wounded, two tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, a Strela-10 multiple missile launcher, 24 cars, and 16 artillery systems.

Zaporozhye area

"Russian forces hit the manpower and combat vehicles of the 65th, 118th mechanized brigades, 128th assault brigade, as well as the 15th brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near the settlements of Verbovoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s losses were up to 395 troops, one tank, nine armored fighting vehicles, 16 cars, and 10 artillery systems.

Kherson area

With preemptive actions and comprehensive fire impact Russian forces inflicted damage to manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 35th and 38th marines brigades, as well as the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Mikhailovka, Tyaginka and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region.

"Actions by Russian troops have caused the enemy to lose up to 325 servicemen as killed and wounded, three tanks, 29 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense systems shot down six Tochka-U tactical missiles, a JDAM guided air bomb, 11 MLRS Olkha rockets, 62 HIMARS and Uragan projectiles, as well as 274 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tally of destroyed equipment

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 567 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 10,894 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,686 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,202 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,788 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,617 special military motor vehicles.