Kremlin accepts Argentina's decision not to join BRICS with regret

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow respects Argentina's decision not to join BRICS but is at the same time disappointed by it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision made by Buenos Aires. The Argentinians chose their leadership, and the leadership considered it the wrong time for them to take part in this format now," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov noted that the line of countries wishing to associate with BRICS is quite long.

"This is gratifying and it means that many countries, on the contrary, consider the move to join BRICS to be in their national interests," he added.

Last December, Argentinian presidential administration spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that Buenos Aires had officially notified BRICS that it was not going to join the group. In letters sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Argentine authorities stated that at this time, they considered joining BRICS to be the wrong move for the country.