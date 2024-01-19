Russia keeps diplomatic lines of communication open with Iran, Pakistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow constantly stays in touch with Tehran and Islamabad through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on the strained relations between the countries.

"Russia maintains constant contacts with the mentioned countries through diplomatic means," he said.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on January 16 that the Iranian Armed Forces struck two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaish al-Zulm in Pakistan. The operation used drones and missiles. Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the strike, calling it a violation of the country's airspace fraught with severe consequences.

Later, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced an anti-terrorist operation during which the country's Armed Forces carried out pinpoint drone and missile strikes against extremist hideouts in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province.