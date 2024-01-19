Munition dropped by Ukrainian drone causes fire at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s electronic warfare systems jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk Region but a munition dropped on an oil depot caused a fire, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian terrorists made an attempt to attack facilities in the town of Klintsy using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The fixed-wing drone was jammed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s electronic warfare systems. However, a munition fell on the Klintsy oil depot during the destruction of the aerial target. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties but oil tanks caught fire," the governor wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s response teams are working at the site.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that a Ukrainian drone had been destroyed over the region at about 6:40 a.m. Moscow time (3:40 a.m. GMT) on Friday.