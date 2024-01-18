Russia urges Iran, Pakistan to show restraint amid escalation — MFA

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. In the wake of an escalation between Iran and Pakistan, Russia has called on the two countries to show restraint and resolve all problems politically and diplomatically, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, commenting on tensions between the two Islamic nations.

"We are watching with alarm how the situation in the Iranian-Pakistani border areas has been escalating in recent days. We urge both parties to exercise maximum restraint and resolve the emerging issues exclusively by political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

"We are hopeful that Iran and Pakistan will soon find a solution to settle the current problems in the spirit of traditional good-neighborliness, including with regard to curbing terrorist threats emanating from each other’s territories," the diplomat added.

In addition, Zakharova emphasized that any counterterrorism operations beyond sovereign territory need to be conducted after being coordinated and negotiated between the governments of the countries involved.

"It is regrettable that such things are happening between friendly SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) member countries, with which we are developing partnership relations," she said. "Further escalation would play into the hands of those who do not want any peace, stability and security in the region."

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored Moscow’s readiness to join efforts to combat international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan’s military delivered missile strikes on Iran a day after a similar attack by Tehran. Islamabad said that "anti-Pakistan armed groups" were targeted. Iranian officials reported that nine people were killed in the explosions in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.