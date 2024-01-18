Lavrov says Armenia’s ties with Russia, West stem from choices of its leadership

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Yerevan's relations with Moscow and the West have been brought to the current status by the choices of the Armenian leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"Armenia has already publicly stated that the Collective Security Treaty Organization has disappointed them, and Russia has disappointed them, but the West has not - this is the choice of the Armenian leadership," he said.

Lavrov said Russians hold different views on this issue.

"We have opinions in our society on this issue. They are expressed freely. For some statements, the Armenian government has even declared a number of Russian citizens personae non gratae, which is, of course, a rather unusual development in relations between allies," he said.