Russia to take measures if West puts idea of assets' confiscation into practice — MFA

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Moscow will assume tit for tat measures, among other things, if the West fulfils its threats on confiscation of Russian assets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We will obviously assume measures if such threats are to be fulfilled, including tit for tat actions, though there is no reason to announce them now for it not to become an additional incentive for the so-called thinking process of our opponents. This is not what we need," he told reporters, adding that "the idea is gradually taking shape, though there is no talk about its practical implementation so far."

Meanwhile, Russia does not see that the West understands how harmful the discussion of the issue of its assets’ confiscation is, Ryabkov noted.

"We do not expect any sound actions, any steps demonstrating that our western opponents at least remotely understand how harmful and counterproductive the discussion of the issue itself is," he said.