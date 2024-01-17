Air raid alarm cancelled in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, January 17. /TASS/. The air raid alarm, declared in Sevastopol earlier, has been cancelled, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"The air raid alarm has been cancelled," he said.

The operation of maritime and ground public transport has been restored as well.

Previously, Razvozhayev announced that the military used smoke for concealment in the Bay of Sevastopol. Meanwhile, the city transportation directorate reported that public transport operation has been suspended and traffic through the Crimean Bridge has been shut down temporarily.