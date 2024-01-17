West should coordinate anti-terror operations with Syria, Iraq — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Any Western anti-terrorist operation in Syria and Iraq is permissible only if coordinated with the authorities of these countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe that any anti-terrorist operations on the territory of other states are permissible only by agreement and in coordination with the governments of these countries, namely Syria and Iraq, which are friendly to us," the diplomat said at a briefing, commenting on the escalation of the situation in Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region and northern Syria.

"Such an approach will, among other things, minimize civilian casualties and humanitarian risks. Russia has consistently advocated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, as well as the speedy withdrawal from their territory of all foreign military contingents illegally stationed there," Zakharova added.

At the same time, the spokeswoman pointed out that Moscow is closely monitoring the development of the situation in these regions. According to Zakharova, on January 15, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite Armed Forces - TASS) shelled a number of facilities in Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region, which, according to Tehran, have links to external forces conducting subversive activities against Iran. Also, in response to the recent terrorist attacks, the IRGC launched missile strikes on facilities used by ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in Syria's Idlib governorate. "In addition, the Turkish Defense Ministry recently announced a successful military operation against Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq, in which more than 70 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party were hit," Zakharova pointed out.

"We are convinced of the importance of continuing the uncompromising fight against terrorist groups wherever they are," the diplomat concluded.

On Iran's actions

On the night of January 16, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on several sites in Erbil, the administrative center of Iraq’s Kurdistan. According to a statement by the elite units of the Iranian armed forces, they struck "several terrorist sites in Erbil in response to recent terrorist attacks" in the country. The military also said that the strike "destroyed the main spy headquarters of the [Israeli intelligence service] Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. In addition, the IRGC command announced a ballistic missile strike on the headquarters and base of terrorists in Syria involved in the Kerman bombings.