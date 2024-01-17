Russia, Iran have not yet set exact date for possible meeting of presidents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have not yet set a date for a meeting of their presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No. There are no exact dates yet," he said to the question when presidents could meet.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia and Iran plan to sign their new bilateral treaty at one of the future meetings between their presidents.

The treaty aims to bring cooperation between the countries to the level of strategic partnership. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the signing of the pact will be "an important milestone in the centuries-long history" of bilateral relations. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said the agreement covers political and cultural relations, along with security and defense.