Another conflict with Ukraine virtually guaranteed, senior Russian politician says

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A fresh conflict is very likely to erupt with Ukraine, regardless of who holds power in Kiev or what coalition the former Soviet republic may ultimately join, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"There is almost a 100% chance of a new conflict, no matter what security paperwork the West signs with the puppet Kiev regime. And that would not be prevented either by Ukraine’s accession to the EU or this artificial country’s entry into NATO," Medvedev said, deeming such a scenario equally likely in a decade or in 50 years’ time.

As well, Medvedev views the existence of "absolutely any Ukraine" as extremely dangerous for the Ukrainian people. For, from now on, he explained, "the existence of an independent state on historical Russian lands will always be a trigger for the resumption of hostilities."

That is why the existence of a Ukrainian state is bound to be fatal for the Ukrainians themselves, Medvedev continued. "And the sooner they realize this, the better," he added. "They [the Ukrainians] are practical people," and they "will realize that living in a large, unified country, which they may currently detest, would be better than death - for themselves and their loved ones," the senior official concluded.