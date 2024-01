Ukrainian forces lost over 170 servicemen in south Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost over 170 servicemen, two tanks, as well as a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk area, Russia’s battlegroup East defeated the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigade near Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to over 170 servicemen, two tanks, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and six vehicles," the ministry said, adding that Russian troops also destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer, a Czech-made Dana gun and a Gvozdika howitzer.