Foreign secret services bombarded Russia with cyberattacks in 2023 — Security Council

The commission worked out measures to strengthen Russia’s information security

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Foreign secret services in 2023 constantly tried to launch cyberattacks on Russia's information infrastructure, the interdepartmental commission of Russia’s Security Council has said.

"Special services of foreign countries in cooperation with private structures, as well as international criminal groups constantly carried out computer attacks on information infrastructure facilities in Russia," the Security Council’s press service said after the commission’s meeting on Monday. "Most of the particularly dangerous computer attacks were against public administration offices and communication, energy, science and education, industry, transportation and banking facilities."

The information security situation remained tense throughout the year. However, as the participants of the commission pointed out, the measures taken by the authorities prevented disruptions in the operation of Russian information resources.

The commission worked out measures to strengthen Russia’s information security.

The commission includes deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Justice, Federal Security Service (FSB), Federal Guard Service (FSO) and other officials.

Protests in Serbia to continue, West wants opposition in key offices — Russian envoy
Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asserted that protests and provocative statements by the opposition would not produce any results
Indian Foreign Minister to visit Russia on December 25-29
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia "as part of ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides"
Russia ready to strike any foreign military base that may appear in Ukraine — Medvedev
Referring to the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine drawn up by the EU, the politician stated that the document was "a useless scrap of paper" with no added value
Russian air defenses shoot down four Ukrainian aircraft, 49 UAVs in past day
The Russian Armed Forces have intercepted three HARM missiles, three HIMARS rockets, a Neptun anti-ship missile over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russia to open two embassies, five consulates in near future — diplomat
Yevgeny Ivanov pointed out that Moscow planned to further expand its diplomatic presence in friendly countries
Ukraine loses up to 80 military in Kherson area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and a D-30 howitzer were hit
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Serbia received advance warning of unrest from foreign partners — Vucic
President of Serbia added that "many pretended to be naive and refused to hear or see what was going on"
Vucic calls attempted takeover of Belgrade administration attack on Serbia’s sovereignty
"We shall defend Serbian freedom since it is the most important value," he said
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
Russia’s agriculture ministry upgrades grain harvest outlook for 2023 to 142 mln tons
Dmitry Patrushev noted that it will enable "not only to provide supplies to the domestic market but also to deliver major volumes of grain to foreign partners"
West, Ukraine overestimate their strength in conflict with Russia — Finnish top brass
According to Antti Hakkanen, a positional conflict aimed at attrition could drag on for years and wear Ukraine down
Police disperse protesters in Belgrade
Two ambulances are on duty at the scene
Biden signs $886 bln defense policy bill into law
The bill was greenlighted on December 14 by Congress, and on December 13 by the Senate
London unable to deploy warships in Black Sea because of Turkey’s stance — diplomat
"It’s a murky affair and it’s not yet clear what they mean by this. One can assume that it is related to the security guarantees which Kiev is currently discussing with a number of countries," Andrey Kelin said.
Russia’s Chief of General Staff reports on Ukrainian failure, Russian rearmament
According to the report, this year, the Russian military focused on repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which planned to deprive Russia of the land corridor to Crimea
Israeli army looking into consequences of airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza Strip
The IDF also said that the Israeli military has been seeking to minimize civilian damage, Reuters reported
Hamas rejects hostage talks until Israel stops military activities in Gaza, official says
According to Ali Baraka, "the aggression must be stopped, the crossings must be opened and the wounded must be taken out"
Shoigu says weapons of Su-57 fighter jets excel during special operation
The Su-57 is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets
Israeli military staging raid on West Bank — TV
According to the TV channel Al Jazeera, a large task force of Israeli servicemen accompanied by heavy bulldozers is taking part in the raid
Israeli army eliminates over 100 Hamas militants in Jabalia refugee camp
According to the IDF, the operations included fierce battles, and hundreds of weapons were located, seized and destroyed
Russian troops hit NASAMS, Crotale-NG air defense systems in Khmelnitsky region
The Russian Armed Forces also hit aircraft equipment, flight navigation means and aviation ammunition at the airfields of Kanatovo in the Kirovograd region and Dnepr, as well as Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 127 areas
Press review: Russia’s 2024 presidential race underway and EAEU aces sanctions stress test
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 25th
Serbia not dealing with revolution, law enforcement keeps situation under control — Vucic
According to President of Serbia, there is no need to be concerned
Belarus’ Lukashenko heads to St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits
The EAEU summit agenda addresses more than two dozen separate issues, which, among other things, concern key areas for further development of integrative processes within the trade bloc, international activities, macroeconomic policies
Slovak PM expects Russia to dictate terms for peace in Ukraine
Robert Fico stressed that he did not believe the Ukraine crisis could be solved militarily
No Russian veto on UNSC resolution out of solidarity with Arab countries — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that several countries, including some Arab states, "withdrew their co-authorship" of the document
Withdrawal of French troops from Niger is historic event — expert
For many years, the withdrawal of the French military has been the people’s insistent demand, editor-in-chief of Niger’s major news portal Aboubacar Yacouba Barma
Houthi rebels fired two missiles in Red Sea direction — CENTCOM
The USS Laboon destroyer shot down "four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen" on December 23, the Command added
Ukraine to cease to exist because it is not needed to anyone, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman called the current Ukrainian state a "misconception, created by the dissolution of the Soviet Union"
Russian boxer Bivol ready to next bout with Beterbiev
Bivol defeated Lyndon Arthur from the United Kingdom and defended his WBA champion title during the fight in Riyadh
West’s attempts to inflame tense situation in Serbia wholly transparent — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "the only possible reaction is to adhere to the letter and spirit of the country’s constitution and to respect the choice of the Serbian people"
New model of higher education not implying changes in Unified State Examination
This was announced by the head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science Anzor Musayev
Russia’s Dmitry Bivol defends WBA champion title
The Russian boxer won the fight with Lyndon Arthur from the United Kingdom by the unanimous decision of referees
Russian Navy chief inspects Pacific Fleet in country’s Far East
In Vladivostok, the admiral heard reports by the Pacific Fleet command on the results of combat training in 2023 and assigned Pacific Fleet sailors tasks for 2024
Ukrainian army loses up to 110 military personnel in South Donetsk area in past day
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, as well as Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns were also hit
Russia notifies IAEA about sufficient staff at Zaporozhye nuclear plant
The Permanent Mission of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna noted that the station continues to hire new employees
Ukrainian attack on Gorlovka in DPR leaves civilian woman killed — mayor
According to local officials, in the past day, Ukrainian shelling attacks left one killed, with six other people wounded
Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
An air raid warning was not issued in parts of the Kherson region under Ukrainian control
Strong winds in Sochi uproot over 80 trees, damage roofing of residential houses
Over the past day, 35mm of rain fell in the city, and 45mm of snow fell in the mountain cluster, the administration said
LDPR leader Slutsky submits documents to run in Russia’s 2024 presidential election
The upper house of the Russian Parliament, the Federation Council, formally designated March 17, 2024 as the date of the presidential election
Ukraine’s army loses up to 350 military in Donetsk area — Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian army has also lost up to 80 military personnel and a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area
Russia’s New People, Party of Growth political parties sign merge agreement
The document was signed by the leaders of political associations - Alexey Nechaev and Boris Titov
South Korean intelligence goes to emergency mode over DPRK provocation threat
According to Yonhap, there is a probability of low-intensity provocations
PREVIEW: Catholic Church celebrates Christmas, returning to Mass post-pandemic
Pope Francis served Mass at the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Christmas Eve on Sunday night
Russia says UN Security Council’s humanitarian resolution on Gaza watered down due to US
This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the UN Security Council
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Russian government extends ban on entry of trucks from EU, UK, Norway, Ukraine
An exception will be made for the transportation of postal items, diplomatic mail and humanitarian aid
Serbian PM says Moscow sent warnings to Belgrade about potential unrest
"We had warnings from special services that this might happen, primarily the Russian security service had provided us with such information," Ana Brnabic said
Number of contenders for presidential nomination rises to 29 — Russian election authority
The presidential election will take place on March 15-17, 2024
Failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive may lead to West's 'devastating defeat' — UK expert
According to Robert Clark, international supplies of equipment and munitions are drying up and politicians are starting to worry about domestic budgets ahead of national elections
Israeli army eliminates 8,000 Hamas members since early October — newspaper
Tensions in the Middle East flared up on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Wall Street Journal observer calls Putin geopolitical winner of the year
Analyst Gerard Baker also named Elon Musk his business winner of the year
Bank of Russia believes it should have raised key rate earlier
According to Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, in order to continue to ease policy, the regulator needs to make sure that inflation is declining steadily and that these are not one-time factors that can affect the pace of price growth in any given month
Protesters in Belgrade attempt to storm city administration building
Demonstrators used flagpoles to demolish the door
About 50,000 pregnant women remain in Gaza, UN agency reports
"There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, with over 180 giving birth every day," UNRWA said
Serbia best heed Ukraine’s fate as West instigates Belgrade color revolution — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that the popular unrest that Serbia’s pro-Western forces were seeking to ignite is being done according to a standard scenario
Putin on TIME’s shortlist for 2023 Person of the Year
Time has been choosing the Person of the Year annually since 1927
US journalist Tucker Carlson visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in prison
The Wikileaks founder was put in London’s Belmarsh Prison after being expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital in April 2019
Vatican’s special envoy points to potential role of China in Ukrainian settlement
China is a great and irreplaceable resource, Matteo Zuppi said
Russia has seized initiative on much of battlefield in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper said Russia is making progress "at a critical moment" for the government in Kiev as political infighting in the US and in the European Union has blocked the delivery of military and financial aid packages to Ukraine
Russia repels seven Ukraine’s counterattacks in Kupyansk area, hits two Leopard 2 tanks
It is reported that the calculation of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery installation destroyed the Leopard-2 tank in the area of the settlement of Terny
Press review: Lengthy Gaza truce viable if hostages freed and Iran, EAEU to ink trade pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 22nd
Russian troops destroy over 10,000 Ukraine’s drones during special op — Defense Ministry
A total of 558 aircraft, 261 helicopters have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Gazprom sets new daily record for gas supplies to China
Supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and CNPC
Battle for Khan Yunis in southern Gaza may take months — WSJ
The newspaper notes that in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Israel’s forces are not evacuating all residents at once as they did in the enclave’s north but only those civilians located in the immediate vicinity of those districts that they plan to attack
Albania’s Drita Ziri wins Miss Earth 2023 contest
Russia’s Daria Lukonkina was among top eight contestants
Spain blocks EU participation in US operation in Red Sea — newspaper
According to the media, on December 21 Madrid changed its position and vetoed the decision at the meeting of the working group of EU advisers on international relations
Putin approves Rosbank buying shares of Russian companies from Societe Generale
The measures were taken in response to the unfriendly actions of some states and international organizations
Israeli military expands operation in southern Gaza Strip
"In the Khan Yunis area, we are expanding our operation, uncovering tunnels, and killing terrorists," the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Daniel Hagari, reported
Kiev forces carry out over 20 missile, drone attacks on Crimea in 2023 — Russian official
Vladimir Ustinov noted that the Russian Armed Forces’ air defense units have become increasingly effective in repelling such assaults
Protesters block Belgrade city center after Vucic's power grab comments
The demonstrators carried Serbian and EU flags, shouted anti-government slogans and used loudspeakers, whistles and pipes
UN agency reports loss of 142 employees in Gaza
"Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need," the agency wrote on X
Vucic convenes urgent meeting of Serbian National Security Council amid unrest in Belgrade
The police have already dispersed protesters
Ukrainian troops lose up to 100 military in Krasny Liman area — Russian Defense Ministry
Ukrainian troops also lost one armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer
Ukrainian troops lose up to 70 military in Zaporozhye area — Russian Defense Ministry
In addition, the Ukrainian troops lost an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, as well as a Gvozdila artillery system
Russian troops repulse four attacks in Kupyansk area in past day — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, an ammunition depot of the 113th territorial defense brigade was destroyed in the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region
Putin may take pause during New Year’s holidays — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the president plans to continue his business trips to Russian regions shortly after the holidays
Euro exchange rate up above 102 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since October 20
The dollar was down by 0.01% at 91.98 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.02% at 12.841 rubles
Envoy says Germany needs to interact with Russia despite different stances on Ukraine
The German ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff noted that "the decision under what circumstances talks will begin will be made in Kiev"
Opposition supporters announce plans to hold more protests in Serbian capital — media
Serbian police chief Ivica Ivkovic said that police would not let protesters block street traffic and the work of government agencies
Roadblocks to be put up throughout Ukraine to hand call-up papers, city official claims
According to an advisor to the mayor of Ivano-Frankovsk Nazary Kishak, the Ukrainian army needs a rotation
Russia to react, should someone try to encroach on its new regions — Kremlin
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while commenting on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, suggested giving thought to how to admit that country to the association
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
The bombing raid was not far from France’s frigate The Auvergne
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 40.5 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Italian Defense Minister calls for political resolution in Ukraine
According to Guido Crosetto, it is necessary to come to "what was before the war"
Havana receives first flight from Moscow after three-year pause
From now on, the Russian airline will operate regular flights to Cuba twice per week
Ukrainian volunteers went abroad for humanitarian aid and fled
The head of the Kiev-controlled Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin pledged not to give permits to depart abroad for volunteers of the two organizations anymore
Palestine, Turkey apply to IAEA due to Israel’s nuclear weapons — diplomat
The Palestinian Ambassador to Austria, Salah Abdel Shafi, noted that the Secretary General of the League of Arab States had also sent a letter on this issue
BRICS does not need to be transformed into organization with secretariat — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "this is not necessary, at least at this stage, for a relatively long time"
Dollar, euro open unchanged at Monday’s open in Moscow
The yuan exchange rate rose by 0.1 kopecks to 12.84 rubles
Ukrainian military fires over 70 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no casualties or damage
Belgrade police uses tear gas on protesters
Opposition supporters continue to smash window panes with sticks and throw stones and beer cans at police officers who are using shields to block the doorway
Press review: Russia, China build new model big power ties and US tells Israel: wrap it up
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 20th
Russian diplomat points to evidence of Bucha incident being staged
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it was an incident staged by Ukraine with the assistance of the US and the UK
Serbia’s Vucic to hold meeting with Russian envoy over protests in Belgrade
Vucic will meet with Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Monday, December 25
Vucic reports over 35 detentions, says two police wounded in Belgrade protests
According to the Serbian president, the protests were plotted in advance" of which the government "has solid evidence"
First Aeroflot’s flight since 2020 lands in Hong Kong
The flight en route from the Sheremetyevo Airport landed at 10:00 a.m. local time
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
