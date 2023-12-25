Ukrainian military fires over 70 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired over 70 rounds of munitions at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Five artillery and six mortar shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka in the Belgorodsky District, one at the village of Solntsevka, four at the village of Ustinka and another four at the village of Zhuravlyovka. The enemy also attacked Zhuravlyovka with two kamikaze drones. Two fragmentation munitions were fired at the villages of Naumovka and Krasny Khutor by drones. No casualties or damage were reported in either of the villages," he said.

According to Gladkov, 13 grenades were fired at the outskirts of the village of Bogdan-Gorodok. The Ukrainian army fired 13 mortar shells at the outskirts of the village of Tsapovka and attacked the outskirts of the Kazachye-Rudchenskoye farming community with a kamikaze drone.

The governor added that Ukrainian forces had fired three mortar shells and 14 grenades at the outskirts of the Stary farming community in the Volokonovsky District. A kamikaze drone attacked an infrastructure facility in the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya in the Graivoronsky District, while two munitions were fired at the outskirts of the village of Prilesye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.

"Two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the town of Shebekino and another one at the Shebekino border crossing in the Shebekinsky Urban District. A fragmentation munition was dropped by a drone on the village of Murom. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements," the regional head said.