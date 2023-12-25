Russia to open two embassies, five consulates in near future — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia will open diplomatic facilities in several counties in the near future, including two embassies and five consulates general, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in an interview with kp.ru.

"Decisions have been made and agreed with the host governments to open embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, as well as consulates general in Kapan (Armenia), Aktau (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Denpasar (Indonesia) and Male (the Republic of Maldives)," the diplomat specified.

He pointed out that Moscow planned to further expand its diplomatic presence in friendly countries. "Our plans for the upcoming years include the establishment of diplomatic missions in a whole number of countries in the regions that are considered crucial in Russia’s updated Foreign Policy Concept, approved by the Presidential Decree No 229 dated March 31, 2023," Ivanov noted.