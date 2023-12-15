Russian envoy calls West out for double standards towards refugees

GENEVA, December 15. /TASS corr./ Western countries are showing clear double standards with regard to refugees, as they are extremely reluctant to finance programs to help refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and many other countries, but there is literally no shortage of "golden billion" states willing to do something for the needs of Ukraine, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told TASS.

Commenting on the results of the Second Global Refugee Forum held in Geneva on 13-15 December, he noted that politics shines through "in the financing of humanitarian programs aimed at aiding refugees." "Western countries, which have provoked the majority of conflicts around the world, are extremely reluctant to fund the programs of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees aimed at assisting displaced people from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and many other conflict-torn countries," Gatilov said. "Moreover, Western countries are most active in forcing asylum seekers arriving there back to developing countries," he recalled. "Against this background, there is literally no shortage of those willing to donate or do anything for the needs of Ukraine from the 'golden billion' states," the diplomat said. "There is a notorious policy of double standards and division of the world into first-and second-class people."

Humanitarian crisis

The Second Global Refugee Forum, which closed on December 15, "took place amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Gatilov continued. According to him, a series of ongoing armed conflicts, internal political difficulties in some countries and natural disasters have led to the fact that "the past year has set a sad record in terms of the number of people who were forced to flee their homes and countries to protect their own lives and the lives of their families." According to the UNHCR, the number of internally displaced persons in 2023 exceeded 114 million. Much of this burden is borne by developing countries, which are already experiencing severe social and economic hardship, exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these issues were the subject of discussion at the Geneva Forum. Events like this forum are "extremely important for mobilizing international support for people forced to flee their homes in search of protection," Gatilov said. "But specific actions in this regard are even more important. However, this is precisely where the biggest problems arise," the Russian ambassador said.

Russia's efforts

Russian diplomacy used the forum to highlight its contribution to strengthening the international refugee protection regime and solving migration problems. "This is primarily about our active participation in large-scale humanitarian activities in many countries and regions of the world, active involvement in political efforts to prevent and overcome crises," the agency’s source said. "We also informed the forum participants about Russia's efforts in line with the Global Compact on Refugees to maintain high standards and further develop mechanisms for providing assistance to persons seeking protection in our country," Gatilov emphasized. "We drew attention to the comprehensive modernization of Russian migration legislation, development of measures to improve the institution of granting asylum and creation of additional favorable conditions for adaptation and integration of migrants into Russian society."

According to him, Russian diplomats also "traditionally drew attention to the Russian initiative on repatriation of Syrian refugees, which has not lost its relevance" and to Moscow's efforts "to ensure reliable protection and an adequate standard of living for internally displaced persons from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as Ukraine.".