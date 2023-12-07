Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region nearly 130 times over day

BELGOROD, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 130 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, nine artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka, four artillery and 17 mortar shells at the village of Shchetinovka, three artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor and six artillery shells at the village of Naumovka. Two explosive devices were dropped from a drone at Krasny Khutor. <...> As a result, falling fragments of the drone fell in the village of Repnoye, three private houses were damaged: windows, facades and fences," he wrote.

In the Graivoronsky district, a kamikaze drone attacked a communications infrastructure facility in the village of Gorkovsky. Also, the enemy attacked the Graivoron automibile checkpoint with a kamikaze drone. "The outskirts of the village of Kozinka came under mortar fire 16 times. <...> A private house was damaged by shrapnel: the roof, the facade and windows. Three mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of Rozhdestvenska and six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Spodariushino. There were no casualties or damage," the governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 14 artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye. A power line was damaged, at the moment the power supply has been restored. "Six artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, three artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Kolotilovka and four artillery shells at the outskirts of Prilesye," the regional head said.

In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired two mortar shells and 29 grenade shells at the outskirts of Lozovaya Rudka. In the Valuisky district, an enemy drone was suppressed by an electronic warfare system in the village of Logachevka. "In the Shebekinsky district, three mortar shells were fired over Mukhin,Novaya Tavolzhanka and Murom. In addition, an enemy drone was shot down over Mukhin. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," Gladkov added.