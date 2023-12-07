{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region nearly 130 times over day

In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 14 artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added

BELGOROD, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 130 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, nine artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka, four artillery and 17 mortar shells at the village of Shchetinovka, three artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor and six artillery shells at the village of Naumovka. Two explosive devices were dropped from a drone at Krasny Khutor. <...> As a result, falling fragments of the drone fell in the village of Repnoye, three private houses were damaged: windows, facades and fences," he wrote.

In the Graivoronsky district, a kamikaze drone attacked a communications infrastructure facility in the village of Gorkovsky. Also, the enemy attacked the Graivoron automibile checkpoint with a kamikaze drone. "The outskirts of the village of Kozinka came under mortar fire 16 times. <...> A private house was damaged by shrapnel: the roof, the facade and windows. Three mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of Rozhdestvenska and six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Spodariushino. There were no casualties or damage," the governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 14 artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye. A power line was damaged, at the moment the power supply has been restored. "Six artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, three artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Kolotilovka and four artillery shells at the outskirts of Prilesye," the regional head said.

In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired two mortar shells and 29 grenade shells at the outskirts of Lozovaya Rudka. In the Valuisky district, an enemy drone was suppressed by an electronic warfare system in the village of Logachevka. "In the Shebekinsky district, three mortar shells were fired over Mukhin,Novaya Tavolzhanka and Murom. In addition, an enemy drone was shot down over Mukhin. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," Gladkov added.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian legislators slam Ukrainian politician’s murder as act of terrorism
Konstantin Kosachev noted that it was "another in a string of crimes by the Ukrainian authorities," such as the deaths in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa in May 2014
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia can create joint fertilizer company — Putin
Saudi Arabia is a major producer and exporter of fertilizers, particularly phosphate and nitrogen ones
Read more
Russian Guardsmen uncover arms cache in Zaporozhye Region
During the inspection, the Russian Guardsmen seized six man-portable anti-tank missile systems and four rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers
Read more
Situation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone getting worse — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "the situation is of deep concern"
Read more
Russian MFA questions deal between France, Armenia on Bastion armored vehicles
It was reported that France will supply Armenia with a total of 50 Bastion armored vehicles manufactured by the Arquus company, while keeping the door open for a deal to supply Caesar artillery systems
Read more
Special op to continue, Russia needs to attain goals — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "it is preferable to achieve them through political and diplomatic efforts"
Read more
Washington’s rhetoric on direct clash of Russian, US Armed Forces unacceptable — envoy
Anatoly Antonov added that the fabricated stories about Russia are used to justify to taxpayers and sober-minded political forces the huge expenses for "containing" Moscow
Read more
Decision to end special operation to be taken only by Moscow — Australian expert
Tony Kevin pointed out that despite the abundance of Western propaganda, it is becoming increasingly obvious that "Russia has actually won this tragic war"
Read more
Russia sees Georgia’s contact with Abkhazia, South Ossetia as important — MFA
A common interest was expressed in maintaining the Geneva Mechanism as a platform for regular dialogue on various aspects of security in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
US experiences discord over burning money in Ukrainian 'furnace' — Kremlin Spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, mantras about further unconditional support for Ukraine "are not something new," "but right now they are backed up by financial problems"
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian military’s last supply route near Artyomovsk
Alexey Selivanov noted that Ukrainian soldiers were using the Volga radio frequency to declare they were ready to lay down arms
Read more
NATO’s Black Sea activities call for enhanced security of Abkhazia, South Ossetia - MFA
The need to further strengthen security of Sukhum and Tskhinval has stemmed from the implementation of the plans for the military use of Georgia by the alliance, the Foreign Ministry says
Read more
Russia, Iran sign declaration to counter US sanctions — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also said the talks will be used to exchange views on pressing bilateral and regional issues
Read more
Russian scouts destroy NATO firearms depot in Ukraine
After the mission, the scouts returned back without losses
Read more
Western sanctions did not lead to collapse of Russian economy — PM Mishustin
"The level at the beginning of last year has already been exceeded in many industries," Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Beijing demands US cease machinations for 'Taiwan’s independence' — China’s top diplomat
According to Wang Yi, Beijing will not tolerate any separatist activities on the part of pro-independence forces if they dare take the risk and provoke incidents aimed at achieving the "independence of Taiwan"
Read more
Saudi crown prince’s visit to Russia to be prepared through diplomatic channels, Kremlin
On December 6, Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Putin, Saudi crown prince compare positions on issues of mutual interest - Kremlin
Read more
G7 pledges to assist Ukraine in collecting damages from Russia
Group of Seven's states will explore all possible avenues to aid Kyiv, consistent with their respective legal systems and international law, the statement says
Read more
Israel kills 2 civilians per 1 Hamas fighter, while NATO’s kill ratio is 15 to 1 — IDF
Spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces Jonathan Conricus emphasized that the Israeli army was keen to minimize that number
Read more
US provides up to $175 mln in newest weapons package for Ukraine — Blinken
Antony Blinken emphasized that the new aid package could be one of the last that the United States sends to Kiev unless Congress decides on supplemental funding of Ukraine
Read more
NATO-supplied jets for Ukraine to be legitimate target for Russian troops, says diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO member states "have established a whole separate coalition of countries that will hand over the warplanes to the Kiev regime and train Ukrainian pilots"
Read more
International sports officials deliberately destroy football in Russia — MFA
Maria Zakharova called what international sports officials were doing "a modern form of segregation"
Read more
Most Russians never turn to psychologist, poll reveals
However, every second person believes in the value of addressing him
Read more
Russian MFA points to difficulties in providing consular services in Germany
The Russian Foreign Ministry recommended that citizens review the rules for submitting documents for consular services on the websites of foreign consular offices, as well as carefully prepare the documents to be submitted and send them through specialized consular portals in advance
Read more
Putin presents UAE President Nahyan with his portrait — Kremlin Spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, during Putin's visit to the UAE, a "protocol exchange of gifts" took place
Read more
Bryansk school shooter commits suicide, three people injured — Interior Ministry
The motives and circumstances of the incident are being investigated
Read more
Ship collides with floating bridge in Suez Canal disrupting navigation
The One Orpheus was traveling from Singapore to the Netherlands
Read more
Moscow, Riyadh to continue investment cooperation despite pressure from haters — Kremlin
This was stated to journalists by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russia creating testing base for next-generation strategic bomber
"Experts singled out their work for creating a set of bench equipment for testing airborne launchers," Rostec said in a statement
Read more
Hamas calls on world community to thwart Israel's plans to displace Palestinians
Hamas warned against any agreement with Israeli authorities concerning the relocation scheme, which the movement is convinced is "cloaked in slogans of protection, humanitarian aid and security zones"
Read more
G7 seeks after limiting use of international financial system by Russia — statement
Read more
Lavrov sheds light on West's plan to set up military bases in Black Sea, Sea of Azov
"If you look at the map, you will understand that this is unacceptable for Russia under any circumstances," the foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Saudi Arabia, Russia successfully interacting in economic sphere — Crown Prince
The Russian President is "a dear and special guest on the Saudi Arabian land," the Crown Prince added during talks
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
Russian-Chinese trade volume reaches record-high $218.17 bln in November
The export from China to Russia has increased by 50.2% in 11 months, reaching approximately $100.33 billion
Read more
Presumably former member of Ukrainian parliament found dead near Moscow
The body was found in a local hotel
Read more
Putin, Saudi crown prince compare positions on issues of mutual interest - Kremlin
There was a long and detailed meeting that involved the deputy prime ministers, the heads of government agencies, cabinet members, and companies’ CEOs, says Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Forbes reveals this year's most influential women
US Vice President Kamala Harris was third, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sits at fourth place
Read more
China commissions world's first 4th generation NPP
The nuclear power plant has operated continuously in a test mode for 168 hours and now it has been officially put into commercial operation
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels five attacks on Kupyansk direction
The representative of the combat group, Sergey Zybinsky, clarified that the Ukrainian forces had lost up to one company of infantry, three servicemen were captured
Read more
Press review: Iranian leader Moscow bound for talks with Putin and Bolivia aims for BRICS
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 6th
Read more
Nearly 900 evacuees from Gaza arrive in Russia — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Russian diplomatic missions and diplomats "continue to work with the Israeli, Egyptian and Palestinian authorities to get Russian citizens and their Palestinian family members out of the Gaza Strip quickly and safely"
Read more
Israeli settlers attack West Bank towns daily — Palestinian authorities
Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that under the current circumstances "there is a need for "urgent international interference to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression until the situation erupts uncontrollably"
Read more
Putin, Raisi to discuss trade and economy cooperation in Moscow
In addition, the sides will have an exchange of opinions on key international and regional issues
Read more
Maduro orders all Venezuelan schools, universities to display revised map of country
The Venezuelan president urged the National Assembly to pass a law establishing the state of Guayana Esequiba as a constituent part of Venezuela based on the results of an advisory referendum held on December 3
Read more
Israeli Foreign Minister claims UN’s Guterres a 'danger to world peace'
"His request to activate [UN Charter] Article 99 and the call for a cease fire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization and an endorsement of the murder of the elderly, the abduction of babies and the rape of women," Eli Cohen said
Read more
Putin to address Russia Calling! investment forum
The two-day forum will bring together senior officials from Russia’s finance and economic development ministries, the Central Bank of Russia and other related agencies
Read more
How many Western-made tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian army?
Read more
Hamas military wing claims to have shelled Israeli city of Be'er Sheva
The radicals also said they had shelled "enemy troops east of the occupied city of Majin"
Read more
Gaza battlefield update: Israeli forces hit hard, half of Hamas' commanders gone — cabinet
The Israeli government spokesman specified that the IDF have substantial air support and are advancing in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas’s military capabilities have been significantly reduced
Read more
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Read more
Russian forces wipe out command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades over past day
Russian forces also inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 300 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Citizen of Russia’s Tyumen Region arrested for high treason — FSB
According to investigators, the detainee deliberately made a money transfer in order to help the Ukrainian army
Read more
Diplomacy in desert: Putin recognizes UAE's environmental stewardship
The Russian president emphasized that "the Russian delegation is very involved in the conference’s work"
Read more
G7 leaders reaffirm commitment to supporting Ukraine — statement
This is stated in a joint statement released after the G7 virtual meeting
Read more
London to blame for disruption of Moscow-Kiev peace talks in 2022 — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the relevant reports could only be properly assessed when the names of specific officials began to be mentioned
Read more
Sanctions on Russian diamonds 'hardly news,' Kremlin Spokesman says
Russian companies have been preparing for introduction of Western sanctions against Russian diamonds, Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Israeli Defense Ministry announces arrival of 200th plane carrying military equipment
According to the statement, the delivery marks the culmination of joint efforts led by the Defense Ministry's US Procurement Mission, the ministry’s Department of Production and Procurement and the IDF’s planning, technology and logistics divisions
Read more
Japan to introduce sanctions against countries that help circumvent anti-Russian measures
"As for sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that, in addition to new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, third-country organizations suspected of being involved in circumvention of these measures will also be declared subject to sanctions before the end of this year," the Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia to continue cooperation in OPEC+ - Kremlin spokesman
The parties agree that our countries shoulder an enormous responsibility for cooperation so as to support the international energy market, says Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russian senators set March 17, 2024 as date for next year’s presidential election
The Russian Central Election Commission can also decide on holding a multi-day vote within ten days after the resolution is published
Read more
Zelensky’s video address to US senators cancelled at last minute
"Zelensky, by the way, could not make it <…> to our briefing," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said
Read more
Putin plays extraordinary role in world — Kremlin spokesman about Time nomination
Dmitry Peskov added that the nomination did not matter much to the Russian president himself
Read more
Magnitude 5 earthquake registered off Azerbaijan in Caspian Sea, no damage in Baku
According to the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry, there have been no reports of damage or casualties
Read more
Situation on battlefield indicates Russia’s victory inevitable — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Western states say that the special military operation must end, "but they would like to end it with Russia’s defeat"
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy hopes not all Ukrainians will be sacrificed to US interests
Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky said that the US would refuse to provide more support to Ukraine as he argued that the Kiev regime will soon fall, while the strategic risks for Washington have intensified
Read more
Putin, Saudi crown prince conclude talks in Riyadh
Russian President suggested discussing the situation in the region
Read more
Israeli army surrounds Hamas leader’s home in Gaza Strip — Netanyahu
“His home is not his castle, and he can flee, but it is only a matter of time until we find him," the prime minister said
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia on visit
The Russian leader flew to Riyadh from Abu Dhabi
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia working on joint document on talks outcome — Kremlin spokesman
When asked if the document would address the situation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it’s largely dedicated to bilateral relations and an international outlook"
Read more
Russia may invade NATO country if it takes Ukraine, says Biden
When addressing Congress from the White House, the US leader claimed that Moscow "won’t stop" in case it wins in the Ukraine conflict
Read more
US suspends use of Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
According to the Associated Press, this decision was made after the crash of one of them in Japan
Read more
Student starts shooting at school in Russia’s Bryansk
It is reported that police and emergency services are working at the scene
Read more
Press review: Putin’s Arab 'blitz' signals global shift and UK seen as conflict instigator
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 7th
Read more
Xi Jinping meets with EU leadership in Beijing
The meeting took place in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse
Read more
Germany suffers most from 'frozen' relations with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Russia and Germany had been developing "pragmatic, business-like cooperation" for more than half a century
Read more
EU, China to discuss trade disagreements, Ukraine, Middle East in Beijing
The EU will be represented by Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, as well as High Representative Josep Borrell
Read more
Bulgarian parliament to consider prohibiting Lukoil from using Russian oil
The parliament’s energy committee supported none of the two bills proposed
Read more
Putin arrives in UAE for meeting with Emirati leader
Upon completing his working agenda in Abu Dhabi, the Russian President will continue on to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same day
Read more
Putin, Saudi crown prince continue one-on-one talks - Kremlin spokesman
The talks have been going on for over three hours, says Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Ukrainian troops use chemical munitions again in Artyomovsk area — DPR
Yan Gagin reiterated that the Ukrainian army had previously used similar weapons in the vicinity of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Ugledar and Gorlovka
Read more
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Read more
US cannot be among main defenders of children's interests — Russian envoy
"Particular attention should be paid to what is happening in the 'cradle of democracy' with adoptees from all over the world," Anatoly Antonov underlined
Read more
Russian senators to discuss setting presidential election date, address to UN
Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova is expected to attend today’s plenary meeting
Read more
Japan to provide $4.5 bln worth of aid to Ukraine — PM Kishida
The Japanese Prime Minister reiterated his intent for further aid to Kiev and preservation of sanctions against Moscow
Read more
Bill on aid for Ukraine fails procedural vote in US Senate
The initiative implied allocation of additional $106 billion, including $61 billion on aid for Ukraine
Read more
Apple architect Steve Wozniak to receive Serbian citizenship
"I will be the President who will proudly present them with Serbian passports, and now we can boast that the computer genius is Serbian," Aleksandar Vucic said
Read more
Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Press review: Gaza carnage sinks Israeli narrative and US, EU tell China to end Russia aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 4th
Read more
Israeli ambassador says he is about to end mission in Russia
"I will complete my work in Moscow in late December and retire," Alexander Ben Zvi said
Read more
Netanyahu will not escape punishment for crimes in Gaza — Erdogan
"If international law is properly respected and these war crimes are punished, this decision will set an example for all oppressors both in the Palestinian region and in other parts of the world," the Turkish leader pointed out
Read more
China, EU must together contribute to global stability — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader underscored that China and the EU contribute to multipolarity and act as key markets, facilitating globalization
Read more
Russia to launch full Gonets-M1 satellite group by 2033
It is noted that at least nine rocket launches will be necessary to orbit all satellites
Read more
Erdogan sees Netanyahu balancing on brink of collapse
The Turkish leader described the ruling coalition in Israel as unhealthy
Read more
Putin on TIME’s shortlist for 2023 Person of the Year
Time has been choosing the Person of the Year annually since 1927
Read more
Russian diplomat casts doubt on Ukraine's future military capabilities
Maria Zakharova reiterated that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly pointed to Ukrainian forces being directly guided by NATO allies, who provide the Kiev regime with exact coordinates to strike targets with Western-made rockets
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know now about Bryansk school shooting
One of the injured is in serious condition, while four others are in stable condition, Deputy Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said
Read more