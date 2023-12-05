Creation of Caspian council could boost regional cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The creation of a Caspian council could further boost regional cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the top diplomats of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

"Today, we can say with certainty that cooperation in the Caspian region has reached a high level but additional efforts are needed to improve the quality of five-party interaction and strengthen its foundations in terms of international law," he pointed out.

"The move to create a Caspian council could raise the effectiveness of our work, which would be a forum for cooperation and dialogue free of bureaucratic red tape," Lavrov added.