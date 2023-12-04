Russia ready to cooperate on human rights with all interested partners — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with all interested sides in protection of human rights, even though it withdrew from a number of international institutions in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

"Russia withdrew from a number of international human rights organizations, but that does not mean that we reject the principles, cemented in the Human Rights declaration. On the contrary, we are ready to cooperate with all interested sides and partners, to look for solutions for establishment of an efficient, fair and equal human rights protection system," Putin said.

He noted that civic institutions are better suited to look for operational solutions in this area, due to their higher flexibility, adding that the Human Rights Council "has already made certain steps here."

"We must, of course, insistently continue our work in this direction," the president underscored.

According to the president, in the recent years, the Council’s influence has increased, "its opinion is being taken into account."

"This is being facilitated, of course, first and foremost, by your focus on the essence of the most difficult problems, by your skill to have dialogue with various agencies, with civic society structures, and to jointly achieve concrete results," the head of state noted.

He wished the Council success in the interest of the civic society and the entire nation.