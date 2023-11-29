Biden's words about solving Middle East issue prove that Russia is right — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden's statement on the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a recognition that Russia's position on this issue is the only correct one, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have indeed paid attention to the fact that the statement of the US President [Joe Biden] <...> was made, and it means a de facto recognition of the fact that our original position, which we have adhered to and which we have just promoted in international affairs with regard to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is the only correct one," she said at a briefing.

In this regard, the diplomat pointed out that the Russian side has always proceeded from the fact that "the implementation of the two-state formula approved by international decisions <...> is the most reliable way to guarantee the security of Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the long-term and sustainable stabilization of the situation in the entire Middle East."

Zakharova added that Biden's statement on the two-state solution is also "yet another confirmation of the non-viability of the military option for settling the world's longest-running conflict." "At the same time, the US leader did not mention when and how the US will try to fulfill the abovementioned task in practice, especially considering that it was the US attempts to monopolize the Palestinian-Israeli negotiating process over the past decades and the US blocking of the activities of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, consisting of the US, the EU, the UN and, of course, Russia, that brought this process to the current tragic state," the spokeswoman pointed out.

Earlier, Biden said in a speech on the situation in the Middle East that the United States continues to consider a two-state solution to the Middle East issue as the only way to ensure the security of Israel and Palestine in the long term.