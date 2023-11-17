US restrictions against Russian delegation to APEC Summit at 'absurd level' — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The restrictions against the Russian delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco reach "absurd level" at times, Russian Ambassador-at-large, top Russian official at the APEC Marat Berdyyev said in an interview for RTVI.

"In this sense [in terms of restrictions], our position is no different from that of our colleagues at the UN. Our visas have strict restrictions in terms of the travel route to the US, in terms of potential entry points. The restrictions that are in effect in regards to the Russian delegation to San Francisco reach absurd levels at times," he said.

He added that the Russian side planned to hold a number of cultural events, because San Francisco is a "territory, closely tied to the Russian history." However, the Americans have ignored these wishes, Berdyyev noted.

"In our opinion, [this situation] does not compliment the US chairmanship at all, and indicates that confrontation continues to dominate the minds of the Americans, and they are not ready for a normal constructive dialogue with us even on the simplest of issues yet," he concluded.

The APEC Summit takes place in San Francisco between November 15 and 17.